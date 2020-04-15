According to Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport the town hasn’t faced some of the issues other area towns and cities have dealt with during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some towns in the area have instituted a curfew for its residents — including Alexander City — but Davenport said Eclectic does not have a need for a curfew.
“I went out with one of the officers on his Friday night shift,” Davenport said. “Fortunately, our town is such that pretty much everything shuts down at 10 p.m. anyway. I know when I left about 11 p.m. after our final round of going around town and checking the businesses I think we saw two cars on the road.”
He said local businesses that can remain open are following state mandates and residents are keeping restaurants busy.
“The restaurants are doing well with to-go orders and curbside service,” Davenport said. “Piggly Wiggly has adhered to and marked off where people can stand in line and keeping up with the governor’s orders of not going over 50% occupancy in the store.
“As long as everyone continues on the path we are on now, we will make it through this. The businesses I’ve spoken with said the response has been better than expected for to-go orders.”
He said none of the town’s employees is furloughed or in quarantine.
“With us being a small town, everyone has a necessary job and we have no intentions of laying anybody off,” he said. “We are able to work within our guidelines of paid annual leave and sick time. Fortunately, we have not had a single employee worry about losing their job. I assured all our employees they will get their paychecks.”
One area of town business that has considerably slowed is residential construction, Davenport said.
“Everything is put on hold to the extent that all of our subdivision developments are subject to getting approval through channels like the Elmore County Commission and Elmore County Highway Department,” he said. “Since those meetings have slowed, we have not made any further progress on that.”
The town postponed an April 16 public hearing scheduled for a proposed development to be located in the area of Central and Madix roads. It will now be held at 6 p.m. May 7, which will be the first public hearing for the housing development.
“Hopefully that hearing will go as planned if crowd requirements are loosened up by then,” he said. “Those public hearings for rezoning require we have two meetings. Spoke with developer. They said they will be ready to build as soon as we get the approvals.”
He said a public hotspot connection was recently installed at town’s municipal building.
“Most of downtown Eclectic should have public internet access now,” Davenport said. “We got our installed this week. We tested out the connection. You can stand under the stoplight and get service.”
As of Tuesday at noon, Elmore County had 37 confirmed cases of the coronavirus while neighboring Tallapoosa County had 110 confirmed cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH has not reported any deaths in Elmore County but Tallapoosa County has seen four residents die from the illness with a total of seven reported deaths.
There were more than 3,800 cases across the state as of noon Tuesday.