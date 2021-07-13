Haley Greene is seamlessly settling into her new role as Main Street Wetumpka's new executive director just fine.
Since Greene joined Main Street Wetumpka on July 1, she's been busy learning the lay of the land and already has plans in place to make improvements in downtown Wetumpka.
Main Street Wetumpka hosted a welcome reception for Greene on Thursday, July 8, at the Jeanette Barrett Civic Room to give residents a chance to meet and get to know her. Since starting the position, Greene has been busy completing Main Street Alabama's training program for new directors. She's engulfed in learning how to use the Main Street software and in learning about the businesses in the area.
But she's also finding time to get started on a project at the Tourist Trap. Greene said the organization plans to add outside lighting to the sitting area at the Tourist Trap to encourage people to sit and hang out there in the evenings. Greene said she's also trying to get online sales started and has been brainstorming new merchandise ideas with Kiera Champion, Main Street Wetumpka's special projects coordinator. Items such as coffee mugs and dog bandanas could be coming soon. Profits from the Tourist Trap are funneled back into the small business to restock merchandise and to keep the facility in good shape.
"I love this place," Greene said. "I've met so many awesome, friendly and kind-hearted people since I've been here. I'm excited to continue meeting everyone and to keep the momentum going."
Belyn Richardson, president of Main Street Wetumpka's Board of Directors, said Greene was selected as Jenny Stubbs' successor from a pool of 12 applicants from as far away as New York.
"There were so many great candidates, but Haley just brought all of the great skillsets that we were looking for," Richardson said.
Incoming Main Street board president Pam Martin referred to Greene as knowledgeable and energetic with valuable experience in event planning. Martin, whose term begins Oct. 1, said she has no doubt that Greene can carry on with what the organization has been doing.
"We want to continue getting bigger and better," Martin said.
Originally from Georgia, Greene’s passion for the Main Street program and small businesses began in her role with Uptown Columbus, Inc., a decades-old organization responsible for the management and coordination of revitalization initiatives throughout the area. Most recently, she worked as the Arts Program Coordinator for the city of South Jordan, a community outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.
"I'm so grateful for this opportunity and I plan to do my best to support the local businesses since they are the backbone of this community," she said. “I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to Jenny Stubbs, the board of directors, and the city of Wetumpka for trusting me to take this wonderful organization to the next level.”