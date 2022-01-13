Pet of the Week – Libra
Libra is a female Bulldog looking mix, about two years old and around 50 lbs. She is a super sweet and laid-back gal, great with other dogs and cats. She came to the Humane Society of Elmore County as a stray with another dog and no one ever came for them.
The adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $50 for cats under one-year-old; cats over one-year-old can be adopted by approved adopters for a fee of their choosing. This adoption fee completely covers the mandatory spay or neuter, basic immunizations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm check for dogs, rabies vaccination if old enough, free health exam with your participating veterinarian.
If you are interested in meeting Libra or any of the pets at the humane society, please first email them at hselco@bellsouth.net for an adoption application. Once that is cleared, the humane society will coordinate with you to set up an appointment to meet and adopt.
The shelter is located at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, and their phone number is 334-567-3377. You can also visit them online at www.elmorehumane.org for more information.