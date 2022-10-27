Elmore County Commissioner Bart Mercer will serve as the chairman of the Elmore County Commission as commissioner Troy Stubbs steps down to assume his role representing District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives.
Stubbs is the Republican nominee and faces no opposition for the seat in Montgomery in next month’s election.
“My last day as a county commissioner will be Nov. 7,” Stubbs said at Monday’s Elmore County Commission meeting. “However this is the last county commission meeting I will participate in.”
Commissioners praised Stubbs for his six years of service to the Elmore County Commission most of which was as chairman.
“We could all talk for a long time,” fellow commissioner Mack Daugherty said. “Thank you so much for what you meant to this commission and the citizens.”
Daugherty said he will still work with Stubbs going forward in his new position.
“This is not the end of our relationship,” Daugherty said. “We look forward to visiting you at the state house with a long list of needs from Elmore County.”
Mercer was elected to the commission two years after Stubbs but Mercer spoke with Stubbs before either served and as Mercer decided to campaign for the commission. Mercer has been serving as commissioner since 2016.
“We started this life journey together,” Mercer said. “It has been an honor to serve with him.”
Commissioner Desirae Lewis Jacson said Stubbs was instrumental in educating her and Henry Hines on the way to serve as a county commissioner.
“When we came in, you led us and made sure we didn’t make any errors,” Jackson said. “You treat everyone right and the same.”
Stubbs thanked his family, fellow commissioners and employees of Elmore County.
“I have learned a lot along the way,” Stubbs said. “When we made the decision to move here and put down roots, my wife told me to quit complaining and do something about it. I did but I don’t think this is what she meant.”
Daugherty nominated Mercer citing Mercer’s experience and Mercer was unanimously approved by the commission to be chairman.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity,” Mercer said. “We look forward to him serving us in the legislature. It takes us all working together to move Elmore County forward.”
Mercer appointed Daugherty to continue service as vice-chair of the Elmore County Commission.
The governor’s office is responsible for selecting Stubbs' replacement on the commission.
Local legislation sought to move to an appointed Elmore County Board of Education Superintendent
The Elmore County Board of Education recently met to discuss moving from an elected superintendent to an appointed one.
“There was much discussion and a resolution passed by the Elmore County Board of Education to make modifications to the superintendent position, specifically for that position to become an appointed position rather than an elected position,” Stubbs said. “There are many statistics supporting this, specifically we are one of the few remaining counties in Alabama that have an elected superintendent. Alabama is one of less than five states that has elected superintendents.”
The commission approved the board of education’s request seeking local legislation for the matter. It now will be presented to local legislators to take up in the Alabama legislature.
Recognizing domestic violence
The commission approved a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Family Sunshine Center Executive Director Tay Knight spoke to the commission about the importance of awareness on the issue.
“One of the things about domestic violence is it is not always physical,” Knight said. “It can be emotional, financial abuse. We know domestic violence is not limited to any one group.”
Knight said the center served about 1,400 individuals in the last year involved in domestic violence situations. The center currently has a home with 24 beds serving 35 individuals and another 30 individuals in transitional housing.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Oct. 11 meeting.
• Approved warrants from Oct. 1 to Oct. 14 in the amount of $3,803,489.
• Postponed a public hearing for a retail beer off premises transfer license for Holley Mart 6 to G Mart by Georgia Road LLC in Eclectic due to an advertising issue to 5 p.m. Nov. 14.
• Approved Operation Green Light resolution to help bring awareness to veterans and veterans issues.
• Approved advertising for the continuation of a lodging tax.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Alabama Department of Corrections for maintenance of Marion Spillway Road.
• Rejected all bids for renovations to Hohenberg Field as bids greatly exceeded estimated costs. The renovations are a joint project between the Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Board of Education and the City of Wetumpka.
• Approved a bid for a dry bulk tanker for public works.
• Was reminded the Elmore County Administrative Complex would be closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The complex will also close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving and will reopen Monday, Nov. 28.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.