Main Street Wetumpka is gearing up to host the second installment of Merchants Market on Aug. 6.
The event, hosted in partnership with Market Shoppes, will be located along the river in Merchants Alley and will include a farmers market, sidewalk sales from local businesses, homemade items from local vendors and an art gallery opening.
Main Street executive director Jenny Stubbs said a similar event hosted earlier this month received great feedback from the public.
“During that event we had several requests from the public to have something more consistent, so this is an event that residents have expressed a desire for,” Stubbs said.
The market will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month from August to October — Aug. 6, Sept. 3 and Oct. 1.
Stubbs said the idea for Merchants Market originated from one of the organization’s volunteer-based committees.
“Many of our promotions committee members are downtown business owners who are interested in regaining the foot traffic that was there before COVID-19 hit,” Stubbs said. “The market will be held outside where there’s plenty of space for social distancing. The goal is to bring people downtown to support our local businesses while ensuring that everyone feels safe while there.”
Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and the vendors will be spaced appropriately.
Merchants Alley is located along the river walk, behind the businesses on Hill Street. The area can be accessed three ways: At the intersection of Hill Street and Orline Street, by following the sidewalk from Gold Star Park and walking under the bridge and by taking the steps next to Fain Theatre that go down to the river.
Interested vendors should contact Stubbs by sending an email to info@mainstreetwetumpka.org.