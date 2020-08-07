Chatter filled Merchants Alley on Thursday evening as residents strolled up and down the walkway browsing and purchasing items from local vendors during the Merchants Market event.
The event, hosted in partnership with Main Street Wetumpka and Market Shoppes, included a farmer’s market, sidewalk sales from local businesses, homemade items from local vendors and an art gallery opening.
Julie Ellifritz, a Market Shoppes employee who helped organize the event, said about 20 vendors participated.
“Events like this are great for businesses because it’s been tough,” Ellifritz said. “We really just want to let people know that there’s still a reason to come to downtown Wetumpka, and if being outdoors makes people feel more comfortable, we’re willing to do that.”
Morgan Carter was one of the many vendors at the event. She is the owner of Porch Swing Angel Creations, an online store that sells handcrafted jewelry. She said she loved participating in the event because it gives her a chance to interact face-to-face with the community and other local business owners.
“I enjoy getting to see other people and seeing what other businesses have to offer,” she said. “With an online business, the communication is mostly about the business transaction taking place, so it’s fun to get out and see people.”
Since opening her business in January, Carter said she’s gained a deeper understanding of how important it is to shop local and support other small businesses. She said she’s grateful for the opportunities Merchants Market has provided.
Jenny Stubbs, executive director of Main Street Wetumpka, said the idea to host a market originated from one of the organization’s volunteer-based committees. Initially, an event similar to Merchants Market was held in early July, and the feedback from the public was so great that it prompted the creation of Merchants Market.
In addition to offering a fun family-friendly event, Stubbs said the goal of Merchants Market is to help regain the downtown foot traffic that was there before COVID-19 hit.
The event is located outside at Merchants Alley to give vendors and guests plenty of space for social distancing.
The market took place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and two more installations are set for Sept. 3 and Oct. 1 at the same time and place. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.
Merchants Alley is located along the river walk, behind the businesses on Hill Street. The area can be accessed three ways: At the intersection of Hill Street and Orline Street, by following the sidewalk from Gold Star Park and walking under the bridge and by taking the steps next to Fain Theatre that go down to the river.
Interested vendors should contact Stubbs by sending an email to info@mainstreetwetumpka.org.