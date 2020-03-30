A Millbrook business is helping first responders and medical personnel maintain their personal vehicles as they continue to report to work and serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Duncan’s All American Auto & Tire is offering first responders, medical personnel and hospital workers, an oil change, tire rotation and safety inspection for half price.
“These people put their lives on the line for us 365 days per year, and especially during this pandemic, that’s never been truer," shop owner Don Duncan said in a release. "We feel like if we can do something in return to help make their lives a little easier right now, we want to do it.”
The discount is offered at all three Don Duncan’s All American Auto & Tire locations including Millbrook and both Montgomery locations.