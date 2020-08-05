The residents of Millbrook will have a chance to hear from all 11 candidates seeking office in the upcoming municipal election during the Millbrook Municipal Election Candidates Forum on Aug. 13.
The event, hosted by the nonpartisan and nonprofit Millbrook Men’s Club, will take place outside at The Village Green located across the street from Millbrook City Hall. Attendees are welcomed to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, according to event host Brannon Bowman.
Bowman said The Village Green offers plenty of space for residents to distance themselves from each other.
Bowman said each candidate will be given five minutes to introduce his or herself and share his or her political platform. Candidates will also be allotted two minutes for closing remarks. Bowman said the candidates will not be answering questions from the audience.
A coin toss will determine speaking order for the five-minute introductions. The candidates will speak in reverse order for the two-minute closing remarks.
Bowmen said candidates will arrive early and stay late for meet and greets with residents.
The mayor’s seat and all five council seats are up for election on Aug. 25. Two people are running for mayor, one council seat has three people in the running and two other council seats each have two people running.
Two councilmembers are running unopposed but will still participate in the forum.
In the case of rain, the event will be at the Millbrook Civic Center.