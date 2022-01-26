The City of Millbrook has appropriated $30,000 for a city-wide mural grant project to promote art tourism and economic development within the city, according to a press release.
The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce has agreed to administer the grant, which will reimburse recipients up to $6,000 after a 20 percent match of the total project cost has been met.
“Art tourism is a growing industry,” said Millbrook Mayor, Al Kelley, in the release. “Mural programs in other cities have proven to create jobs, attract investments, generate tax revenue, and stimulate local economies. We are excited to be able to offer our local businesses this opportunity to create a unique look for themselves, stand out from the rest, and hopefully attract even more business.”
All businesses within the city limits of Millbrook will be eligible to apply for this grant. Successful applicants will demonstrate eligibility based on property requirements, location, and content.
“Murals aren’t just about slapping paint on the side of a building,” said Millbrook Chamber Director, Brenda Dennis in the press release. “They’re about bringing communities together to tell a shared story, and then to share that story with the rest of the world.”
Grant applications are available now on the MACC Website: www.millbrookchamber.org or can be picked up at the Chamber office located at 3390 Main Street.
The grant deadline is March 31, 2022.