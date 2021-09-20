Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brenda Dennis unveiled the organization’s new website and logo to members at the chamber’s fall luncheon held Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Millbrook Civic Center.
The luncheon included a tutorial for members on how to make the most of the new website.
According to Dennis, the site is live, but it’s a work in progress. Changes will continue to be made to the site over the next few weeks. The chamber has been without a website for some time because the previous site domain expired. The chamber was not able to update or make changes to the old site.
“We made the decision to collapse that site and move forward with a new one,” Dennis said. “We didn’t want to put money into getting it back up and running when we knew we wanted to get a new site established.”
The new site features the chamber’s new logo.
“We tried not to stray too far away from the previous logo, but we did make some changes,” Dennis said.
The new logo features colors and a font that is similar to the previous one. The organization’s new domain is MillbrookChamber.org.
The site enables members to validate or update their contact information, add information about their business, upload their logo, add events to the chamber’s calendar, add news releases and list job postings.
“The hardest part is done,” Dennis said. “I’m excited for you all to get started and see what you’re able to do with it.”
The site is powered by GrowthZone, which has built sites for chambers of commerce throughout the United States. Cheri Petterson, technical training and documentation manager with GrowthZone, joined the meeting via Zoom to educate members on how use the site.
Dennis said the new site would not have been possible without sponsorship from Alabama Power and MAX Credit Union, as well as discounted rebranding services from Publications Press.