The Elmore County community is invited to participate in a free Zumba class that’s also serving as a food drive for the Elmore County Food Pantry.
Marqcus Jernigan, pastor of Gateway Ministries in Millbrook, said the church is hosting the free event on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church, which is located at 4131 Highway 14.
Jernigan, who was installed as the pastor of Gateway Ministries in July, said he reached out to the food pantry to find out what’s needed.
Those who attend the Zumba class are asked to bring nonperishable food items that will be donated to the food pantry.
“Being new to the area, I was looking for ways to get involved, and my wife and I thought this would be an innovative way help the community,” Jernigan said.
The food bank is running low on spaghetti and noodles right now but all nonperishable foods will be accepted at the event, Jernigan said.
However, Jernigan encouraged residents to attend even if they don’t have any food to donate.
“We want everyone to come regardless of their ability to give,” he said. “Exercising is a great way to relieve stress so we also want to use this as a way to help encourage the community to take care of their minds and bodies.”
Jernigan’s wife, Chasi Jernigan is a fitness instructor and will be leading the Zumba class alongside another fitness instructor, Risque Gilmore.