Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a COVID-19 forum that will be streamed live on its Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Lake Elam Missionary Baptist Church pastor and forum organizer Gary L. Jackson Sr. said he has several goals for the forum.
"I believe once we have knowledge on something our perspective changes," he said. "I believe with proper knowledge we will understand that what we do does not only affect us individually, it affects others.
"I also wanted to look at it from spiritual standpoint. As pastors, we are making sure we are operating within the guidelines and our members are safe. I wanted to get a professional panel together to help navigate COVID-19."
Forum guests include government representatives including Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley, Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs and Elmore County EMA director Keith Barnett.
The guest list also includes medical professional Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis and pastor Willie James Morgan.
"Dr. Joyce Loyd-Davis has been doing a radio program on 90.7 WVAS that discusses COVID-19," he said. "She also does some work with the CDC related to the virus. Pastor Willie James Morgan will address the spiritual side of COVID-19."
Jackson said the idea for the event came to him a few weeks ago.
"As a pastor, I was trying to figure out a way to inform and educate Elmore County residents about COVID-19," he said. "I thought it was a good idea to get government officials involved."
As for the future, Jackson is certain Elmore County will come out of the coronavirus pandemic in good shape.
"My hope is this brings us closer together and makes Elmore County even stronger," he said. "I believe Elmore County can set a path for other counties as to how we worked together to get through this."
Jackson said he expects the forum will last around an hour.
Click here to watch a live stream of the forum on the church's Facebook page.