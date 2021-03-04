After opening last Thursday, the Millbrook Community Players will present its second round of showing of “The Nerd” this weekend.
Director Stephanie McGuire said the play is an uproarious comedy with some unexpected twists.
“It’s a comedy but you don’t find out until the end what’s really going on,” McGuire said.
The play revolves around Willum Cubbert an architect and Vietnam veteran whose life was saved by a man named Rick Steadman, who he has never actually met.
When Steadman, the titular ‘nerd,’ shows up at Willum’s 54th birthday party “he is an accident waiting to happen,” McGuire said.
Wes Meyer, vice president of the theatre board, anchors the play as Cubbert while veteran Michael Snead returns to the role of Rick Steadman to provide plenty of slapstick comedy.
The main ensemble is filled out by Justin Perdue as Axel Hammond and Karla McGhee as Tansy McGinnis. Both Axel and Tansy rent rooms at Willum’s home. Axel is Willum’s best friend, a snappy drama critic. Tansy is set to move soon to Washington D.C. as a weather girl, despite the romantic chemistry she and Willum share.
In supporting roles are Mark McGuire as Warnock ‘Ticky’ Waldgrave, Tracey Quates as Clelia Waldgrave and Thor Waldgrave. ‘Ticky’ is Willum’s current employer, a hum-drum businessman that is often at odds with Willum’s designs. Clelia is Ticky’s wife, a high-strung woman who holds in her emotions until they release. Thor is their young son, who often throws tantrums.
The full cast is present early on at Cubbert’s party, where things spiral out of control to hilarious effect.
The play is the second performance since the theater had to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic happened back in March we shut down and hadn’t done anything at all in the fall until Christmas,” McGuire said. “Opening up this season, we’re hoping we will be able to get all of our shows in. It hurt just about everybody not to be able to do anything. I think everyone is excited to be back in the theater. We have some seasoned actors and actresses who love the theater put on the backburner; now they’re back doing things they haven’t been able to do in almost a year.”
Measures are in place to make the event safeguarded against Covid-19. Guests are asked to wear masks to, during and after the show. A limited amount of tickets are being sold for each performance and can be reserved online at www.millbrooktheater.com or by calling 334-782-7317.
Tickets are $12 and a very limited amount of tickets will be available at the door if the show has not sold out. Groups will be sectioned together six feet apart from other groups.
Performances Thursday through Saturday will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the matinee will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
The theater is located at 5720 Main Street in Millbrook in the former Robinson Springs Elementary School.