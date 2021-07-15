The Millbrook Farmers Market is in full swing and residents are flocking to the Village Green Park to make sure they get their share of the fresh fruits and vegetables available.
The market take place every Tuesday in July from 7 a.m. to noon. The next installments are set for July 20 and 27. On July 20, guests will be treated to a free tomato sandwich, and on July 27, Iva Hanie with the Master Gardeners will be on site from 9-11 a.m. to talk about “Gardening for the Birds” and to answering all gardening questions.
In addition to the fresh fruits and vegetables, there's a variety of homemade, homegrown and harvested items including local honey, pickles, boiled and roasted peanuts, hanging baskets, fig trees and other plants, baked sweets, handmade soaps and loofa sponges.
The line-up features Chicken and Sweets Southern Yard Birds, Burns Family Farm, Soul Sweets, Heavenward Homestead, Evans Farm, Penton Farm, H&S Enterprises, Just Scratchin’ Dirt, Steve Willis Greenhouses, Brock Apiary, Coosa River Apiaries, and Tif’s Piggy Pickles.
Those with questions about the farmers market can call Chuck Burns at 334-285-3558 or 334-301-2650.