The Millbrook Farmers Market kicked off on Tuesday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to noon.
The market will take place every Tuesday in July from 7 a.m. to noon.
Located on Main Street at the Village Green Park, it’ll be hard to miss the white-top tents and stream of people entering and exiting with bags of tomatoes, squash, peppers, greens and melons, just to name a few.
In addition to the fresh fruits and vegetables, there will be a variety of homemade, homegrown and harvested items including local honey, pickles, boiled and roasted peanuts, hanging baskets, fig trees and other plants, baked sweets, handmade soaps and loofa sponges.
So, come out and support local growers. The line-up features Chicken and Sweets Southern Yard Birds, Burns Family Farm, Soul Sweets, Heavenward Homestead, Evans Farm, Penton Farm, H&S Enterprises, Just Scratchin’ Dirt, Steve Willis Greenhouses, Brock Apiary, Coosa River Apiaries, and Tif’s Piggy Pickles.
The dates are:
-July 6: Wood turner Darby Whitman will be on hand to demonstrate his craft utilizing a wood lathe and tools to produce beautiful wooden bowls that will be on sale.
-July 13: Rhona Watson, of the Central Alabama Master Gardener Association, will be on site from 9-11 a.m. to talk about creating miniature gardens and bonsai trees.
-July 20: The Millbrook Farmers Market will treat guests to a free tomato sandwich.
-July 27: Iva Hanie with the Master Gardeners will be on site from 9-11 a.m. to talk about “Gardening for the Birds” and to answering all gardening questions.
Those with questions about the farmers market can call Chuck Burns at 334-285-3558 or 334-301-2650.