Millbrook police apprehended a suspect Saturday who led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Millbrook that resulted in running a police vehicle off Highway 14.
Justin C. Acheson, 33, of Millbrook was arrested after a brief foot chase when the vehicle pursuit ended at Highway 14 and Dan Drive, according to Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson.
Authorities stated Acheson accelerated his pick-up truck at speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour and intentionally rammed the rear bumper of the patrol vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Charger.
The force of the impact caused the police vehicle to leave the roadway, up an embankment and into the highway median.
The officer was treated at the scene and later transported to Prattville Baptist Emergency Room where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
Millbrook police responded to the 4800 block of Paige Hill Drive to investigate a report a domestic disturbance.
Prior to officers arriving on scene the complainant advised that Acheson had left the scene at a high rate of speed.
While responding to the call, Millbrook police received multiple complaints with regard to a vehicle matching that description driving recklessly in the area, to include a report of that vehicle leaving the roadway, striking a mailbox in the 5000 block of Paige Hill Drive and failing to stop.
Acheson is charged with second degree assault, first degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and third degree domestic violence.
Acheson is being held in the Elmore County Jail where he remains under a total bond of $116,500, of which $100,000 must be cash.