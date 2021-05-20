The Millbrook Police Department recently identified and arrested a man who was wanted for theft, thanks to an anonymous tip from CrimeStoppers.
An anonymous tip identified 27-year-old Millbrook resident Willie James Simmons as the offender of a May 1 felony theft. Simmons is accused of stealing multiple cartons of cigarettes from the office area of a Kwik Shop Convenience Store.
Simmons is charged with third-degree theft of property. A reward is being offered to the tipster through CrimeStoppers.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.