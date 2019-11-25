The Millbrook Police Department charged a 74-year-old man with possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Monday.
Winston D. Williams Jr., of Millbrook, was placed under arrest on one count of possession of child pornography following a search of his residence in the 800 block of Deatsville Highway, according to a release.
"Our investigators received a tip that the suspect was downloading suspected child pornography, at which time members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence," Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson said in the release. "That search warrant was served (Monday) morning and investigators did seize evidence that confirmed information received.
"Our investigators felt like there was more than enough probable cause to support an arrest. Evidence was seized from Williams’ residence and collected for processing."
Williams was transported to the Millbrook Police Department for processing and later placed in the Elmore County Jail, where he remains under no bond until a warrant of arrest is obtained and served.
Johnson expects Williams will face additional charges after the investigation is complete.
"After speaking to our investigators, I am fairly confident that additional charges against this individual will be forthcoming," he said. "Each one of these images represents a criminal offense. These are serious offenses because they concern minor children under 17 years of age."