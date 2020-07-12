A homicide investigation is underway in Millbrook after a 24-year-old man was shot Saturday night and later succumbed to his injuries.
According to a press release from the Millbrook Police Department, Millbrook police officers responded to Sharon Lane at 11:52 p.m. Saturday after multiple 911 notices of shots fired.
The victim has been identified as Kendrick T. Williams, a Millbrook resident, who had what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head and was found on the ground outside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked vehicle.
"Before the initial officer on scene could render aide, an unidentified black male fled the scene on foot," the release stated. "The officer gave chase but lost sight of the individual ... The individual was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt and multi-colored shorts. The truck at the scene, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck, was later determined to stolen out of Tallassee."
According to Millbrook PD, Williams was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire-rescue personnel and later transported to Baptist South emergency room with life-threatening injuries. Williams later died due to his injuries.
"The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit was summoned for assistance in tracking the individual that fled the scene," the release stated. "The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Coosada Police Department responded to assist in setting a perimeter around the area during the search. The Alabama Department of Corrections K-9 Unit was able to track the individual to a business in the 2300 block of Main Street, where they lost the track. It appears that the individual was picked up by a motorist.
"The Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and process the crime scene. The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Unit and will be handled as a homicide investigation."
Millbrook police chief P.K. Johnson is asking the public for assistance in this case.
"There is a lot of talk on the street and on social media with regard to the events that unfolded (Saturday) night, which led to this young man’s death," Johnson said in the release. "I can guarantee you whatever nonsense that precipitated this wasn’t a reason for this senseless act of violence and certainly not a reason for someone to die.
"Our investigators have several leads that they are following up on and we are confident that we will be able to identify and apprehend the person or person(s) responsible for this homicide. Someone out there knows what happened and why. We need that person to come forward and speak with our investigators, so that we can get this person off the street and hopefully provide the victim’s family with some closure."
Johnson asked residents to leave this in investigators' hands but to please provide any information that could lead to an arrest.
"I want to strongly discourage anyone that has any thoughts of retaliation against anyone that they may feel responsible for this," Johnson said. "I implore our citizens to allow us to do our jobs and to assist us if they feel that they have any information that could help us make an arrest in this case. We will be increasing patrols in the area that this occurred and we will step up enforcement activity should it become necessary.
"Our city is fortunate in that we don’t see this type of violence on a regular basis like you do in other places across this country. That being said we are not immune from it either. It’s the world we live in today, where people don’t value human life.
"When I was a young man a disagreement might lead to a fist fight. Somebody won and somebody lost, but no one died. Usually after the dispute was over the two combatants were still friends. Sadly, that’s not the case anymore.
"Our department will make every effort to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this. They don’t need to be on our streets."
If you have information about this case, call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832. Johnson also said you can call the Secret Witness Line at 334-285-8500.
"I want to thank the Alabama Department of Corrections, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and the Coosada Police Department for their assistance in this case," Johnson said.