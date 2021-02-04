There will not be a Mardi Gras parade in the city of Wetumpka this year.
Wetumpka-based organization Order of the Cimarron announced in January that this year’s celebration was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set to take place Feb. 13.
However, for those still wanting to celebrate Mardi Gras, festivities are set to take place in Millbrook on Saturday. The Millbrook Revelers Mardi Gras Festival begins at 9 a.m. at Village Green Park. The festival typically features more than 60 vendors from all over the southeast and entertainment for people of all ages. Guests will have an opportunity to taste alligator on a stick, red beans and rice, smoked turkey legs and more.
The Umbrella Stroll will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the park with people dressed in traditional Mardi Gras attire dancing with their umbrellas around the walking track.
The Mardi Gras parade will starts at noon at the baseball field. The parade will travel up Main Street and end at the light at Edgewood Road. Afterward, the festival will continue until 3 p.m.
Those who attend the Millbrook event are asked to wear face masks and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.