As the Millbrook community continues to mourn the death of Andrew Atkins, who worked in the community as a nurse practitioner, his wife Shelly has just one goal – to share his story and carry on his legacy.
Shelly said Andrew has a true passion for life. In 1993, he received a liver transplant, which he viewed as God giving him a second chance at life. He vowed to make the most of it. His experiences as an organ transplant recipient is what inspired him to pursue a career in the medical field.
“He really wanted to pay it forward and help as many people as he could,” Shelly said.
Andrew went on to become a nurse and then a nurse practitioner serving the Millbrook community at a local urgent care facility.
But at just 48 years old, Andrew Atkins died on Dec. 16 from complications related to COVID-19.
“It’s so bizarre that he passed on the 16th,” Shelly Atkins said, “because 16 was our number. My birthday in Jan. 16; we got married on Oct. 16. We tried to have our daughter on the 16th but she had other plans and came on July 14. He would joke that it was easy for him to remember my birthday and our anniversary because they were both on the 16th.”
Andrew Atkins was diagnosed with the virus on Nov. 30. In addition to Shelly Atkins, He left behind their 17-year-old daughter Sydney and countless friends and other family members.
“I know God has a plan but I just feel like he was taken too soon,” Shelly said.
Shelly said she first tried to care for her husband at home, but his condition quickly went from bad to worse. With his breathing worsening, he was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 4.
“He had a lot of the lung problems that come with COVID and he was eventually put on a ventilator,” Shelly said.
On Dec. 15 his condition took a turn for the worse. He died the next day. He was put on a ventilator about four days before his death.
“He FaceTimed me right before he went on the vent and he was very short of breath,” Shelly said as she fought back tears. “His breathing was so labored that I had to listen close to hear what he was saying. He was worried about going on the vent because as a medical professional, he knew how hard it would be to come off. He said he wanted to see my face before he went on the vent. He told me how much he loved me and Sydney, and he apologized for getting sick.”
That was the last conversation Shelly had with her husband. On Dec. 13, Shelly tested positive for COVID-19.
“I never got that final goodbye,” she said. “I wasn’t able to go to the hospital because I tested positive for COVID, which I’m not mad about because I completely understand, but it’s just hard because I feel like I didn’t get that closure. I’m glad that I had 21 years with him. We had a special relationship and some people don’t ever get that. Sydney, his mom and brother did to see him and I thank God for that.”
Because Andrew Atkins was a transplant recipient, he wasn’t able to qualify for life insurance. He did have insurance through his employer, but Shelly said she’s unsure of the amount.
“I have filed the claim but haven’t received anything yet,” she said. “There’s no way to tell how much it will be.”
Shelly works fulltime, but her husband was the primary provider for their family. To help ease the financial burden Shelly faced in the wake of her husband’s death, two friends of the Atkins family decided to create a GoFundMe page that has already raised $12,685.
Shelly said the outpouring of support she’s received from friends and family members have helped her make it from day to day.
“I’m honestly not looking to raise more money,” she said. “I’m really just grateful to the people who have reached out to share their stories about him. A lot of the stories are from his patients and I’m hearing them for the first time because he always kept their information confidential. Some of his patients were still showing up for their appointments because they don’t know that he passed. I really want to continue sharing his story and carry on his legacy.”
It’s a legacy of giving back that will likely be carried on by Sydney Atkins who inherited her father’s smarts and love for math and science. Shelly Atkins said her daughter wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the medical field.
“He was super excited about that,” Shelly said. “Sydney wants to carry on his legacy, too. The plan was for her to start out at either AUM or Huntingdon and finish at UAB just like he did. I’m just trying to run our household as best I can and follow through with our plans for Sydney to go to college. It’s still hard to get up every day, but I have to get up and just keep moving.”