Lots of site work and even curbing has already been done on a 14-acre lot on U.S. Hwy. 14 next to Walmart in Millbrook. But city officials turned the shovels over Wednesday, officially breaking ground on the project.
Publix coming to Millbrook was a decades long process. It started long before Millbrook was on the radar for the Florida-based grocery chain. It started when tax attorney Leon Capouano and others bought more than 400 acres along Hwy. 14 backing up to Interstate 65.
“It was an old family farm,” Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said. “They bought it in the late 1960s and just sat on it.”
Kelley first met Capouano about 27 years ago when the tax attorney walked into his office “in the old-old city hall.”
“He told me what he was going to do with this property up here,” Kelley said. “I said, ‘We will see. We all got to work together.’”
Kelley said Capouano told him he would do whatever he wanted with the property and walked out of Kelley’s office.
“It was the start of a great relationship,” Kelley said.
The aging Capouano was at the groundbreaking, pulled up to the tent in his car with his window rolled down to listen to Kelley and others. The two have grown to be great friends.
“They would have two or three dove shoots a year,” Kelley said. “We would come up here. I always took the stand near the interstate. Afterwards we would have BBQ sandwiches.”
Deals started to come together and Kelley and Capouano eventually worked together.
“Leon and I and his brothers spent three days in Bentonville, Arkansas chasing retail,” Kelley said. “We have done it all together.”
Forty acres of Capouano’s property became Walmart.
“He is an old tax attorney,” Kelley said. “Negotiation is a game to him. You start with a number and he starts with a number. He wants to get closer to his figure and considers it a win.”
But Kelley and Capouano kept waiting for something to help open up the old farm to more development.
“This project doesn’t come together by itself,” Millbrook economic development director Ann Harper said. “About three and half years ago Realty Link walked into the office asking a bunch of questions about Millbrook.”
Developer John Whitson worked with city officials to help get the project off the ground. But now Whitson had to take the project to Capouano.
“My dad was a tax accountant,” Whitson said. “That negotiation felt a lot like my childhood.”
It has been a team effort so far.
“Without the support of the mayor and city council, this would have never happened,” Whitson said. “Millbrook was nothing but accommodating in the process.”
Bringing Publix to Millbrook was still not done. Whitson, Millbrook staff and others put the package together to present to Publix and the grocery chain agreed.
“Publix has some of the best real estate people and some of the best demographic analysis in the world,” Whitson said. “If they tell you you have a good spot and things are happening, you have a good spot.”
The 47,000-square foot Publix with 6,000 square feet of other retail and two out parcels sits on 14 acres just off Highway 14. Kelley is hopeful the project is the start of more to come.
“We think this will open it up back there,” Kelley said. “The dirt from here will help fill in some of the holes there. Publix is going to be our gateway to the rest of the property.”