The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Howard Blazer.
Blazer is an 85-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, wearing a burgundy short sleeve shirt, light blue pants, a white Nike hat, and Nike shoes in the area of Woodgate Drive in Millbrook, Alabama.
Blazer is believed to be driving a red 2007 Honda CRV bearing Alabama tag number 29A10RR.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Blazer, please contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call 911.