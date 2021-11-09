Investigators with the Millbrook Police Department are investigating a theft by deception case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
On Friday, Nov. 5, an unidentified male and female entered Walgreens in Millbrook and proceeded to confuse and scam the cashier into loading a gift card for $500 and an additional $110.36 of merchandise without remitting payment.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.
If you need to stay anonymous call CrimeStoppers. The organization doesn’t need your personal information.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.