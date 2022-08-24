The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Millbrook investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799. This subject is wanted for theft of property in the third degree.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject or his whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a tip id and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.