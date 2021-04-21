The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting in the 90 block of Dan Drive that left one man injured.
On April 19 at about 11:20 PM, Millbrook officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the area of Dan Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, 23-year-old Dustyn Driver who appeared to have suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.
The victim was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire-rescue personnel and was later transported to Baptist South with serious to life-threatening injuries. Driver underwent surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.
The scene was turned over to the Millbrook Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Unit that processed the scene and collected physical evidence.
While the department has not yet identified a suspect(s), Police Chief P.K. Johnson said detectives are following up on promising investigative leads.
"We don’t have a lot of information to release at this time, as this is an active investigation," Johnson said. "That said, I am absolutely appalled at the increasing level of gun violence that we’ve experienced in our city in recent months. I’ve worked in this city for over 24 years and been in law enforcement for 33 years. I’ve never seen this many incidents where people have been assaulted with firearms. It’s happening with much greater frequency than I’ve ever seen it. It’s been happening for years, especially in larger cities in our state and across the entire nation, but this is too close to home."
While investigating the scene last night, Johnson said officers discovered that a residence in the area was struck by multiple bullets. At the time, that residence was occupied by multiple children and their mother.
"Fortunately, no one was injured but this could have been much worse," Johnson said. "We could have had multiple victims as a result of this senseless violent and reckless act. If we are able to identify and apprehend the person(s) responsible for this incident, they will be charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building, in addition to felony assault. Our detectives are following up on some promising leads at this time and are extremely hopeful that they will lead to the apprehension and arrest of the offender(s). I encourage anyone that may have any information with regard to this incident to contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334)285-6832 or they may contact our Secret Witness Line at (334)285-8500.
"I have instructed our Patrol Division to increase patrols in this and other areas throughout the
city, with instructions to conduct proactive criminal enforcement details," Johnson added. "We will be looking for any suspicious activity, especially any potential violence or firearms related activity. There’s no bigger supporter of the 2nd Amendment than me. That said, we’re not going to allow this kind of violence to occur in our city unchecked. Once fired, bullets don’t have names on them."