Millbrook police officers arrested two suspects on Friday at 2:20 p.m. after responding to call in regard to a theft in progress at Walmart.
Upon arrival officers detained two suspects suspected of stealing electronics from the business. Loss prevention staff told officers that they observed the suspects as they forced entry into a secure case containing various electronic devices.
Property belonging to the business was recovered from the suspects.
Joshua Lewis, a 19 year-old Montgomery resident, and Demarcus Savage, a 23-year-old Montgomery resident, were placed under arrest.
Both suspects are charged with third-degree theft of property. They were transported to the Millbrook Police Department for processing and later transported to the Elmore County Jail.
The alleged offenders have since been released on bond.
On Monday, Millbrook police officer made an unrelated arrest in connection with multiple thefts that occurred at Walmart in 2018.
Tevin Martin, a 29 year-old Montgomery resident, was arrested because of outstanding warrants related to multiple 2018 thefts. Martin was charged with four counts of third-degree theft of property and one count of fourth-degree theft of property, which is a misdemeanor.
He was transported to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains on a total bond of $17,000.
“I am extremely proud of the work done in these cases by our patrol officers and
investigators who responded to the theft call last Friday, as well as Walmart’s loss prevention staff,” Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “It continues to amaze me that people continue to come into our city to commit thefts from our local businesses, particularly our Walmart. They have an excellent loss prevention staff and great video surveillance equipment. Our officers work extremely well in coordinating with them to apprehend these offenders and our Criminal Investigative Unit works extremely hard to put these cases together to get these people prosecuted. All involved do a great job.”
Johnson said the suspect in the second theft case, Martin, was arrested on unrelated charges by another law enforcement agency and had been incarcerated since March of 2019.
“As I’ve stated many times, you may think you got away but arrest warrants don’t just go away with time, as Mr. Martin was reminded on Monday,” Johnson said. “My best advice to individuals thinking of visiting our city for the purpose of committing a criminal act, particularly thefts at our Walmart – just don’t. Our officers and Walmart loss prevention staff demonstrate on a regular basis that it’s not a good idea. Unless you enjoy the accommodations at the Elmore County Jail, I’d refrain.”