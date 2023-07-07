The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a second-degree theft of property case and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects, according to a release sent by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Millbrook investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft. The offense occurred Sunday, June 25, at the Walmart located at 145 Kelley Blvd. in Millbrook, according to the release.
Investigators say the suspects, an adult male and an adult female, entered the business at this location and purchased $1,816.70 in merchandise, the release said. The transaction was paid with a worthless debit card, performing a “card cash scam,” according to law enforcement. The suspects left the business with the merchandise in an unknown direction of travel.
Investigators say the suspects knowingly made three transactions with a worthless debit card, asking the cashier to change the transaction to a cash setting which allowed the items to show as paid for.
Investigators say the suspects were identified as a black female and a black male. The female was seen wearing an orange baseball cap, a blue matching top and bottom outfit with white logos, a purple handbag and a face mask. The male was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a face mask.
There are no other details available for release at this time.
The suspects are wanted for theft of property in the second degree, a Class C felony.
If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Millbrook police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.