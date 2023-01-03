The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an Elmore man.
In a release through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency police are hoping the public can help find James Lewis Upchurch, 74, a white male.
“He may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment,” the release stated. “He was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road in Millbrook, Alabama.”
Upchurch is described as being 6 feet tall weighing 218 pounds with brown eyes and partially gray hair.”
Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Upchurch is asked to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-6832 or call 911.