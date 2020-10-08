The Millbrook Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a local man who is presumed missing.
Michael Ray Headley, a 41-year-old Millbrook resident, was last seen in the 300 block of Thornfield Drive on Wednesday at about 2 a.m.
Headley has intellectual disabilities but should pose no threat to anyone or himself. He has a goatee and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a brown T-shirt, tennis shoes and a blue and white baseball cap. Headley is employed at the local Winn-Dixie on Highway 14.
“We are asking for the public’s help on this case,” said police chief P.K. Johnson. “This gentleman has worked at our local Winn-Dixie for years and is well known by many of our citizens. He’s always smiling and he’s a super nice guy. I know his family and I’m sure they are concerned about Michael’s welfare. A similar situation occurred several years ago when he met some people and ended up being located in Houston County. Mr. Headley is very trusting and his family is concerned that someone could attempt to take advantage of his kind nature. If anyone knows of his whereabouts or happens to see him, we are asking that they contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334)285-6832.”