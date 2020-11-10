Over the past week, the Millbrook Police Department has seen an increase in the number of reported property crimes, with most of the complaints coming from the northern portion of the city.
The majority of the offenses reported have been unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft. In the majority of the incidents, property, such as cash, weapons and computers, were left in an unsecured vehicle.
“We see this around this time each year as the holidays approach,” Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. “We want our citizens to be aware and encourage them to take the steps necessary to secure their property. Eighty percent of all crimes committed are crimes of opportunity. In the overwhelming majority of these cases, the victims are reporting that their vehicle was left unsecure with valuables left unsecured in the vehicle.”
Johnson said residents should always lock the doors of their vehicles and remove any valuables from their vehicles when they are left unattended, particularly during the evening hours.
“I’ve instructed our officers to conduct extra patrols in our residential areas, particularly those that have been affected,” Johnson said. “We are asking that our citizens assist us by reporting any suspicious vehicles or persons they may observe in their neighborhoods. We’d rather get 10 calls and check on a situation than not get the 1 call that may help us take a criminal off our streets. One of our officers recently stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and recovered a handgun that had been reported stolen from a residence just days prior to the traffic stop. Please be vigilant with regard to securing your property and don’t hesitate in reporting suspicious activity to the police department.”
If residents observe any suspicious activity in their neighborhood, they’re asked to contact the Millbrook Police Department immediately, at 285-6832, or 911 if an emergency situation exists.
Anyone that may have information pertaining to these thefts is encouraged to contact law enforcement as well. Residents may also contact the Secret Witness Line at 285-8500.