The Millbrook Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
Investigators said an unknown male is wanted for unlawful breaking into a vehicle and third-degree theft of property that occurred Oct. 21 on Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook.
After committing the offense, the offender then left the scene in an unknown SUV.
Investigators released a photograph of the suspect in hopes the public knows the identity and or location of the male.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.