The Millbrook Police Department is currently seeking the identity of two males wanted for armed robbery.
On Nov. 10 around 2:30 p.m., the Millbrook Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in the parking lot at Wal-Mart, located at 145 Kelley Boulevard.
The victim stated that a blue Ford Explorer, possibly a mid to late 2000s model with light colored trim, occupied by two unknown males, followed him from Target located at the Shops at Eastchase in Montgomery. While in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Millbrook, the victim stated that two unknown males exited the vehicle and approached him. The driver then hit the victim over the head and brandished a pistol. The offender then stole a new X-Box from the victim and fled the area prior to officers’ arrival.
If you have any information regarding the identity of either suspect or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police at 334-285-5639 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.