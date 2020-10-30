The Millbrook Police Department is currently seeking the identity of two females wanted for felony theft.
Millbrook investigators have released photos of two females that are wanted for second-degree theft of property.
Reports state that the suspects stole an unspecified amount of merchandise from Walmart on July 25.
Those with any information regarding the identity of the two suspects or their whereabouts, please, immediately call the police at 334-285-6832 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), or download the organization's P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Residents may also use CrimeStoppers' toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.