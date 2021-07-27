Millbrook’s newly created strategic plan for downtown Millbrook was presented to the public on Wednesday, July 21, at the Millbrook Civic Center.
The customized 5-year strategic plan has multiple key themes, including policy revisions to encourage a denser style of development, acquiring key properties for future development, implementing design guidelines, and supporting property owners and entrepreneurs to foster a small business ecosystem downtown.
“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the very competent and visionary team at the city of Millbrook,” said Downtown Strategies president Jenn Gregory. “Our strategic plan strategies will allow the city of Millbrook to fast track their vision of applying place-making techniques to the downtown area to create a true destination for residents and visitors alike.”
“The downtown strategic plan is an opportunity to breathe new life into our Main Street area and growing community,” said Mayor Al Kelley. “The citizens of Millbrook are eager for more dining and shopping options and with vision, open-mindedness, and hard work, our Main Street can fit that bill and be something of which we are all very proud.”
The strategic planning partnership began with a Strategic Visioning Workshop in Millbrook on March 30 that included a walking tour of the Village Green and city center area, as well as a Stakeholder Input Session. The customized five-year strategic plan was written based on existing assets in the city, as well as findings from the market analysis.