The Millbrook Mayor Al Kelly is asking residents to complete a survey that will be used to help create a downtown area for the city along Main Street.
The survey, created by Downtown Strategies, allows residents to provide input about what amenities they'd like to see in the city.
"We don't have a designated downtown, but we want to create a space that serves that can purpose and we want to know what you think it ought to look like," Kelly said at the Millbrook Chamber of Commerce's Quarterly Luncheon. "Tell us if you want to see us add more nature trails or more shops. Use your vision and give us your input. That's what we want."
Kelly said more businesses opening along Alabama 14 could help create that downtown feel.
Once complete, the plan will produce a collaborative and implementable vision for downtown that's market-driven and customized to foster development and enliven the downtown area.
The survey can be found on the city's Facebook page, City of Millbrook Alabama. The short survey is anonymous. The direct link to the survey is Surveymonkey.com/r/downtownmillbrookal.