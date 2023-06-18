An early Saturday morning automobile accident in Montgomery claimed the life of Marcia J. Lasinski, 54, of Millbrook.
ALEA released a statement Saturday about a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 331 about 12 miles south of Montgomery in Montgomery County.
“Lasinski was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Dodge Ram truck driven by Solomon L. Smith III, 39, of Wetumpka,” ALEA said in the statement. “Lasinski was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.