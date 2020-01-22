Every year citizens around the nation come together to celebrate and honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he had on the Civil Rights Movement.
This year, Wetumpka residents celebrated King’s life with a march across Bibb Graves Bridge to the Wetumpka Civic Center where the celebration continued.
Pastor and educator K.K. Middleton delivered the keynote address for the event followed by a message from Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis and a musical performance by Alex City-based Ruth Black and the Harmonettes.
“This is our 24th anniversary,” event organizer Latrice Sanders said. “Next year is our 25th anniversary and we want everyone to attend. This event is about unity. Where there is unity, there is strength. Where there is strength, the devil cannot get in.”
The Elmore County African-American Heritage Association also held a celebration commemorating King, which kicked off at Rodgers Chapel AME Zion Church with memorial service.
The service featured King as the service’s keynote speaker delivering his last public sermon titled “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” the night before he died.
Wetumpka Elementary School student Marcellus Davis, who received a $100 prize, read his essay about King’s contributions.
“(Monday) we honored Dr. King and just had an awesome service,” association board of directors chair Winfred Wise said. “The program was nice with great singing and great fellowship, just like Dr. King wanted us to be.”
The event wrapped up at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multi-Cultural Center with food and fellowship.