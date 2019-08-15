Mocha is a super loving and striking Catahoula girl, 1 1/2 years old. Mocha is mostly housetrained but does prefer her time outside. She must have a well-fenced yard to keep her safely at home. She loves children and is good with other dogs, just not sure about cats. She walks well on a leash, loves to go for rides and loves water. Mocha is about 60 pounds.
Our adoption fees are $100 for dogs & $50 for cats under one-year-old; cats over one-year-old can be adopted by approved adopters for a fee of their choosing. This adoption fee completely covers the mandatory spay or neuter, basic immunizations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm check for dogs, rabies vaccination if old enough, free health exam with your participating veterinarian.
To meet all the great pets at our shelter come to 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL, 36092, go to our website at www.elmorehumane.org for more information, email us at hselco@bellsouth.net or give us a call at 334-567-3377.
We are open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.