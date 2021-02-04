Montgomery Ballet returns to the stage in 2021 with a three piece line up that’s part of an evening with food, dancing and revelry.
The two-night performance/Mardi Gras party combo, dubbed Masks We Wear, is an event River Region residents won’t want to miss.
The two all-inclusive Masks We Wear evenings will be Feb. 20 at Commerce Beerworks and Feb. 27 at The Chapel at the Waters. The catered parties begins at 5 p.m. with drinks, a live DJ and dancing, leading into the performances beginning at 6 p.m.
Montgomery Ballet’s professional company members will perform two classical pieces, Pas De Quatre - choreography by Jules Perrot, music by Cesare Pugni and Animated Frescoes - choreography by Marius Petipa, music by Pyotr Yershov.
“These pieces each include only four dancers, but demonstrate the artistry and elegance that ballet was founded on,” reads a press release.
Those performances will be followed by the debut of the title piece, Masks We Wear in the Neighborhood, with choreography by Danny Mitsios and music mixed by Jake Pugh of Gravity.
According to the company, Masks We Wear in the Neighborhood is a contemporary work created originally for the Montgomery Ballet with unexpected twists.
The in-house costume department is creating unique handcrafted costumes locally and specifically for these performances.
Tickets are $50 and available now in limited quantities at Montgomeryballet.org. Appropriate COVID-19 precautions are being taken on and off the stage to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance.
This show follows the company’s successful annual run of The Nutcracker in December. The company’s dancers have been safely training and rehearsing together since September for the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, hundreds of companies throughout the country and world have had to cancel or digitize their performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Montgomery Ballet is very fortunate and grateful to be able to continue serving our community with performance art and to be dancing together at all during this time,” the release states. “Each performance is made that much more special knowing that it comes after months of quarantine and as a rare privilege now.”