The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary.
“The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “Investigators say the suspect forcibly entered this location and left the scene in an unknown direction of travel. Investigators say the suspect was viewed on security surveillance cameras wearing a white in color hooded jacket, white pants, a baseball cap, and tennis shoes.”
The suspect is wanted for burglary 3rd degree, a Class C felony.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at 334-285-5603 or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
There is no additional information available for release at this time.