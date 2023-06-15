Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.