Mary M. White, 74, of Montgomery was fatally injured in an automobile on U.S. Highway 231, just south of Wetumpka in Montgomery County.
ALEA issued a release Thursday about a Wednesday afternoon multi-vehicle accident. ALEA said White was driving a 2012 Honda Civic.
“[The vehicle] she was driving struck the rear of a 2020 Lexus RX 350 driven by Laquayna D. Henley, 32, also of Montgomery,” ALEA said. “After the initial collision, the Honda Civic began leaving the roadway and struck a 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Jonathan L. Lowe, 20, of Montgomery. After striking the Ford F-150, the Honda Civic went completely off the roadway and struck a culvert.”
White was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The crash occurred on U.S. 231 near mile marker 114, approximately one mile south of Wetumpka, in Montgomery County,” ALEA said.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.