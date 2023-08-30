An Elmore resident and former City of Wetumpka firefighter is facing charges related to child pornography after being arrested in June on felony sex abuse charges.
John Carter, 32, of Elmore was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of porngraphic material, distribution of obscene material, electronic solicitation and enticing a child for immoral purpose. In June, Carter was charged with facilitating the travel of a child, second-degree sexual abuse upgraded to a felony and transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer.
Wetumpka police Lt. Nicholas Betts said the new charges are a result of the investigation that started earlier this year.
“Another victim was found in his electronics,” Betts said.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Police Chief Greg Benton said the investigation started in June when the father of a child under 16 came and made a statement to investigators resulting in Carter’s June arrest.
Benton said the investigation revealed Carter used Snapchat to send messages to a child under the age of 16.
Carter posted a $105,000 bond in June. He posted a $9,000 cash bond Tuesday to be released from the Elmore County Jail until court proceedings and currently has a bond of $45,000 available to him on the most recent charges.
According to court records, the June charges have been bound over for presentation to a grand jury.
Carter resigned his position at the Wetumpka Fire Department in May just before his arrest in June.