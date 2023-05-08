The Wetumpka City Council approved $198,952.54 in paving for the streets in west Wetumpka.
Some of the streets have been recently paved and Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said this project will improve more streets.
“This gets from the cemetery in the curve down to the bridge,” Willis said. “It will also finish up some other streets.”
In other action the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 17 meeting.
• Approved the purchase of a golf cart for the parks and recreation department.
• Approved the $6,341 purchase of cement to help complete the splash pad.
• Gave permission to install 1-inch foam to the exterior of the Wetumpka Police Department.
• Gave permission to Brian Overton to cut hay at the Wetumpka Sports Complex.
• Approved a professional services contract for engineering services with Larry Speaks and Associates for economic development.
• Approved seeking quotes to replace a culvert, inlet boxes and sidewalk near the intersection of North Bridge and West Bridge streets.
• Gave permission to The Kelly Fitzpatrick Center for the Arts to host the Wetumpka Wildlife Arts Festival in Goldstar Park and adjacent areas Nov. 10-11.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 15.