Los Angeles-based BELLA+CANVAS will invest $11.9 million to establish an operation in a portion of an 890,000-square-foot building vacant since 2013, when Russell Brands departed Wetumpka according Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ivey made the announcement Thursday that BELLA+CANVAS’ investment in Alabama to open an advanced fabric-cutting facility is expected to create more than 550 jobs in Wetumpka.
“The decision by BELLA+CANVAS to locate its high-tech cutting facility in Wetumpka is welcome news for Elmore County and for Alabama,” Ivey said in a release. “Not only will the company’s growth project spark the creation of a significant number of jobs, but it also underscores how Alabama is ready and eager to play a role in America’s manufacturing renaissance.”
The 557 jobs being created at the new Alabama facility include spreaders, general cutting laborers, forklift operators, shipping and receiving clerks, and administrative staff. Average annual wages for the new positions are $46,000.
BELLA+CANVAS produces clothing for the retail and wholesale markets, while also offering clothing design and manufacturing services. The company is known for its domestic manufacturing mission, the development of innovative new fabrics, and its sustainability practices.