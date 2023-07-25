The 17 Springs Field House and Marketplace are starting to come to life in Millbrook.
Just last week, Stone Builders informed Millbrook city leaders and the Elmore County Commission at a preconstruction conference it was ready to begin work on Phase 2 to include a fieldhouse, stadium and softball fields.
“The contractor will mobilize in the next couple weeks and Phase 2 will be under way,” Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley said. “They said 18 months to get it done.”
At the same time, timber is being cleared from the area to develop the retail district called 17 Springs Marketplace.
Millbrook project manager Stuart Peters said there are a lot of moving pieces at the moment as work shifts from Phase I to Phase 2. The construction of the fieldhouse, stadium and softball complex with six fields will cost about $80 million. The entire project is a cooperative effort by the City of Millbrook, Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Economic Development Authority, the Elmore County Board of Education and Grandview YMCA to develop nearly 100 acres to benefit all of Elmore County through taxes collected as a result of the project. The project came to life in 2015 as leaders daydreamed about new athletic fields and more for the area.
Beyer said state grant funding has been awarded to help with the commercial development portion of the project.
“ALDOT has let us know about $1.5 million in federal funds to help us with the Highway 14 project at 17 Springs,” Beyer said. “It will help with signals and access improvements to get into the commercial part of the project.”
Millbrook Economic Development director Ann Harper said all of the work and funding is working to bring 17 Springs Marketplace to life.
“We are getting a lot of interest in the commercial area of 17 Springs as well as around the city,” Harper said. “It takes time and just working with people, convincing them Millbrook is the place to be.”