George Lindsay Mothershed has spent much of his life serving the public, just not necessarily in public office.
Mothershed worked much of his career in the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. As his children got involved in youth sports in Eclectic, so did Mothershed, first as a youth coach and then on the board of the youth leagues. When Mothershed’s children were no longer playing ball, he got involved in Eclectic Christmas. Five years ago he was elected to the Eclectic Town Council, and now he is running for Place Three again.
“I’ve always tried to be involved with the community,” Mothershed said. “I had always lived down on Highway 14, but then I bought a house in Eclectic. I was encouraged to run for council.”
The problem was Mothershed hadn’t regularly attended Eclectic Town Council meetings. He started going before officially getting his name on the ballot to begin to learn the ropes and see what he was being encouraged to do.
It was 2020 and in the previous few years, the town had gotten out from under a large bond issue that forced leaders to be extremely tight with funds to make two annual bond payments. In the last five years Mothershed is proud the council has been able to work together on several issues including seven grants totaling more than $2 million. The council was able to totally refurbish Panther Palace and expand capacity for waste water treatment. The town also redid the parking lot next to town hall to include power. It aided in attracting vendors for events such as the Cotton Festival.
The No. 1 issue facing the town now, according to Mothershed, is water.
“It's a well outdated system that the town did very little maintenance over the years other than repair leaks and add new customers,” Mothershed said. “It's an aging system and it's got issues with pressure and busting pipes.”
The issues with water seem to be more frequent now than when Mothershed was elected to the council five years ago, he said.
“When I first got on the council, you wouldn't hear of that many breaks,” Mothershed said. “Now if it ain't every week, it's every two or three weeks; we have another break. We're digging up the road to make a repair. Then it seems to break or leak somewhere else.”
Mothershed said operators in the sewer department have brought grant opportunities to the council to improve its situation. He would like to see the same thing in water.
“We need a certified operator,” Mothershed said. “We have that through a firm in sewer. Maybe the town needs to hire a consultant or engineer to help us identify all of the problems and help divide them into projects. Then maybe we can get grants or help from the county or other places.”
Even if the town were to get grants to help with Eclectic’s water situation, the town will likely need to come up with matching funds. Depending on the project and the grant, it could be anywhere from 10 to 50%.
Addressing the water issues will likely force water lines to move from under streets and roads to the right of way. Once that is done, more sidewalks can be repaired or installed.
Mothershed there are a number of other issues including replacing the building for the fire department and the town’s ambulance service that is more than 30 years old. There are also issues involving the building that houses town hall and the Eclectic Police Department.
“We have to be able to work together to deal with them,” Mothershed said. “We can’t fix everything overnight. The council needs timely information and time to consider options in order to figure out the best course of action with the funding we have.”