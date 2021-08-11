A motorcycle pursuit that occurred at approximately 3:42 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, involving several different law enforcement agencies ended in the arrest of a Coosada man.
Officers with the Coosada Police Department and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division along with Pilots from the agency’s Aviation Unit were involved in the chase.
Officers with the Coosada Police Department attempted to stop the individual, later identified as Daron Senn, 26, for speeding. Senn failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Officers briefly lost sight of Senn, before he was identified by Troopers near the intersection of Coosada Road and Coosada Parkway. A second pursuit ensued toward Alabama 14, until Senn drove off the roadway into a ditch. Senn then fled on foot, which initiated an hour-long manhunt involving ALEA’s Aviation Unit.
Senn was ultimately located and taken into custody. He was booked into the Elmore County Jail with pending charges from the Coosada Police Department and ALEA. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.