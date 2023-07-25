Rain shouldn’t come into Elmore County High School — not that it did.
The Elmore County Board of Education is installing a new 30-year architectural shingle roof on much of the school this summer at a cost of $360,000.
“It is the single largest project at ECHS this summer,” Elmore County BOE operations manager Mike Czerpak said. “That roof was 25 years old. It was pretty old. It was due for a replacement.”
The ag shop, the main building and the J building are all getting a new roof.
The roof might have lasted a few years longer but it is unknown how it might hold up to a severe storm or hail. Hail can greatly damage a roof and its damage is more severe on aging roofs. Replacing it now prevents potential issues if rain gets by the roof.
Parts of ECHS are aging with hardwood floors nearly a century old. There are plaster walls. Water damage to those elements would create a situation difficult to repair if children were in school.
Over the years, the old school has been modernized where it can. There is no longer heat provided by a boiler. Instead there is a gas furnace, electric cooling split units heating and cooling the building. There was a new entrance built in the last three years. It provides a secure entrance to the school. But the old bones are still there in places.
Czerpak said because the school is older, it requires more maintenance.
“The auditorium is in the J building,” Czerpak said. “We are replacing the air conditioning units on that building. They probably aren’t going to be here until October or November.”
But the roof and air conditioning for the auditorium aren’t the only changes coming to ECHS. New paint has recently been installed in the school’s parking lots. Orderly parking is now easier around the school. Fresh blue paint lines the handicap spots up front and white lines help guide drivers into regular spots.
“The parking lot is something we paint as needed,” ECHS principal Jason Eason said. “Our student parking lot is numbered for students to buy a reserved spot.”
Czerpak said a new well will soon be completed to irrigate the baseball field.
ECHS isn’t the only school to get a new roof.
“We have replaced the roofing at the Holtville Middle School,” Czerpak said. “We will be reroofing Eclectic Middle School soon.”
Czerpak said the school system systematically looks at the school system’s facilities to determine what work needs to be done. He said system staff are constantly evaluating what is the next most needed project the Elmore County Board of Education has the funding for. Projects might include replacing roofs or replacing HVAC units.
“We sit down and pass around a spreadsheet,” Czerpak said. “We are now working out the larger 2024-25 construction projects.”