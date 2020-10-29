Much of Elmore County is without power and some roads are closed after Hurricane Zeta brought intense wind and rain to Alabama.
Elmore County operations officer Richie Beyer said it will take time for power to be fully restored. Beyer said Alabama Power has four crews working to restore power. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis added the power company is only able to utilize its local crews right now.
"They're not able to pull outside crews to help right now because the damage is so widespread," Willis said. "Those crews are working in their area, so it will take longer than usual."
Alabama Power reported that there are about 465,000 outages throughout the state. The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative reported 36,000 meters on its 42,000-meter system are without power — impacting all 10 counties served by the cooperative. CAEC reported that it may take several days for power to be restored to all customers.
Beyer said all major roads have reopened throughout the county, but some high traffic roads are still covered by fallen trees and power lines. He said county work crews are busy trying to get these high traffic roads and side roads back open.
"We are still in the process of assessing roads," he said. "Every road in the county system had some type of damage, from limbs and whole trees to power lines. Everything that we can do is being done right now."
Beyer said the county is responsible for maintaining 1,000 miles of roadways.
Willis said the major roadways in Wetumpka are open. Streets throughout the city are also open, but Willis warned many streets are covered in a lot debris. There's still a number of trees down throughout the city, he said.
"We are making as much progress as we can," Willis said. "We just ask that residents be patient and allow our public works crews time to get to what needs to be done because there was significant damage last night."
So far, Beyer said no major structural damage has been reported. The only structural damage that he knows of right now occurred at the Elmore County Extension Office on Queen Ann Road. Beyer said the roof peeled up on the barn located behind the building.